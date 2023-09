PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — April Smith with Sentara Health Plans answers some of the top asked questions about Medicare ahead of the annual enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15- Dec. 7.

Sentara Health Plans

1-888-460-5055 (7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

SentaraHealthPlans.com/Medicare

