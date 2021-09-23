HRS Senior Living: Fitness At Any Age

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For some, aging means slowing down. But Body By D Gym and Fitness Center says exercise for seniors is good for mind, body, and soul. President and award-winning Trainer, D’Shawn Wright, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with more on why exercise is so important for seniors.

Body By D Gym and Fitness Center is located at 106 North Constitution Drive in Yorktown.
Offering no enrollment fees in October for their Gloucester location. Both locations offer teacher, first responder, and military discounts.

Get moving today by calling (757) 369-8479 or visit BODYBYDGYM.com
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @BBDtheMovement.

