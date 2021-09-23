HRS Senior Living: CBD Benefits and Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – CBD oil is used today to treat chronic pain, reduce anxiety and depression. It is also known to help with sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. But how do you know what CBD products are right for you?

You can get all your questions answered by Denise Foster, owner and educator at Hemp Haven Chesapeake.

Hemp Haven Chesapeake is located at 480 Kempsville Road – suite 104. You can get in touch with them by calling (757) 609-3767 or visiting their website. In addition, they can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hemp Haven Chesapeake.