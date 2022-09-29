PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In 2022, CBD continues as a trend in the health and wellness industry.

Folks are discussing its benefits and if it’s right for them?

Denise Foster is the owner and educator from Hemp Haven and she joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with advice on how to navigate CBD and all it has to offer.

Hemp Haven Chesapeake is located at 480 Kempsville Road – Suite 104. You can get in touch with them by calling (757) 609-3767 or visiting their website. In addition, they can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hemp Haven Chesapeake.