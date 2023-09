PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cannabinoid use among older adults has been steadily increasing, due to lessening stigma and increased interest in using medical marijuana.

Denise Foster, Ph.D., owner of Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary joined us on HRS to share her knowledge about what seniors need to look for in cannabinoids.

Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary

480 Kempsville Rd. Number 104

757-609-3767

HempHavenWellness.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary.