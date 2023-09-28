PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For many seniors, mobility and staying active is near the top of their wishlist. The Caerus Strength Vest is a game-changing innovation in fitness technology designed to maximize your workout routine.

It uniquely incorporates resistance bands in a sleek, self-contained, design, making it the perfect tool for strength training — whether you’re a novice or a seasoned fitness enthusiast.

With this vest, you can improve your strength, enhance your flexibility and optimize your endurance, all while fitting your fitness routine seamlessly into your daily schedule.

Caerus Strength Incorporated

Caerus-Fit is running a special just for HRS viewers! Anyone who orders today

using the code Spiritually Fit 20 will save $109.

To place an order, or for more information, give them a call 757-800-2456 or visit caerusfit.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Caerus Strength Incorporated.