HRS Senior Living: Adult Day Services and Support

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a caregiver of a senior loved one, you know first hand the toll it can take on both of you. Getting them involved in a social environment outside of your home could help them and you. Prime Plus Senior Centers Executive Director, Bob Batcher, tells us more on how they may be able to provide respite to caregivers.

Prime Plus Senior Centers with two locations: in Norfolk at 7300 Newport Avenue and in Virginia Beach at 644 North Lynnhaven Road.

For more information on their services and how you may qualify for special funding assistance get in touch by calling (757) 625-5857 or visit PrimePlus.org.

You can also connect on Facebook @askprimeplus.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Prime Plus Senior Centers.