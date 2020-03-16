Breaking News
Peninsula Health District reports second COVID-19 death in Virginia
Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now
Closings & Delays
Peninsula School at The Faison Center

HRS House Call From Doctor Margaret Gaglione

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So many questions and Dr. Margaret Gaglione from TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine and Tidewater Bariatrics stopped by with her best advice!

TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine and Tidewater Bariatrics
1405 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake
(757) 842-6267
MYTPMG.COM
FACEBOOK @TIDEWATER PHYSICANS

This segment of HRS sponsored by Tidewtaer Physicians.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories