PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a special gift that will make a lasting impression, you can find what you need at Madison Jewelers in Virginia Beach.

Madison Jewelers is in Virginia Beach at 5304 Providence Road.

Give them a call at (757) 200-0609 or visit Madison-Jewelers.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Madison Jewelers.

MORE FROM HRS!