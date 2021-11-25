HRS For The Holidays: Light Up Your Holidays

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Whether you want to trim a few trees or light up your whole house, Tidewater Christmas Lights can accommodate your illuminating ideas, no matter where you are on the Griswald scale of holiday cheer!

To learn more about packages and quotes find them on social media @TidewaterLights, give them a call at 757-271-7766, or visit them online at tidewaterlights.com.

Don’t forget to mention “The Hampton Roads Show” for $100 off.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Christmas Lights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter