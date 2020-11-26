HRS for the Holidays: It Takes A Village To Get Great Gifts

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Yankee Candle Village is more than a store, it’s a holiday shopping experience unlike any other!

Wade Basset, Director of Sales and Operations, talked about the wonderful scents that are new this year from Yankee Candle, as well as the other popular selections of jewelry, clothing, toys and goodies all waiting under the same roof!

Yankee Candle Village
2200 Richmond Road in Williamsburg
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(757) 258-1002
YankeeCandle.com/williamsburg-village
Facebook @Yankee Candle Village Va
Instagram@ Yankee Candle Village Va

