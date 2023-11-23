PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From fun with the kids, to Coleman classics, the city of Portsmouth shines bright during the holidays! Erin Colston joined us with the rundown of holiday happenings in the port city.

Discover Holiday Magic in Portsmouth

Winter Wonderland at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center.

Snow Wonders outside the Children’s Museum of Virginia. Ride the Pokey Smokey II through the lights at Portsmouth City Park.

Get a list of all that’s happening at holidaysinportsmouth.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The City of Portsmouth.