HRS For The Holidays: Holiday Lights at the Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re in your fancy holiday formals or kicking it in your comfy pants and elf slipper, you’re perfectly dressed for one magical local holiday tradition. Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach, Creative Director Mike Hilton, tells us why this popular tradition is better than ever this year.

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach runs nightly through January 2 at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 2nd Street.

For tickets visit LiveOnAtlantic.com or call (757) 385-7873 for more information you can also connect on Facebook @LIVEONATLANTIC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach.

