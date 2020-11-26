HRS for the Holidays: Helping Neighbors in Need

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now more then ever, people across Hampton Roads need help. Casey Auto Group understands the importance of helping neighbors in need and that is why they are a proud supporter of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, especially now that the holidays are here.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
(757) 596-7188
HRFoodbank.org

A special thank you to Casey Auto Group for giving back to the community during the holiday season and year-round.

Give them a call at (757) 591-1000, visit CaseyAuto.com and find them on Facebook @caseyauto.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group.

