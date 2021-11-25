HRS For The Holidays: Always The Giving Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While we are in the planning stage for the holidays it’s worth adding non-profits to your gift list this time of year. And one local company is helping do just that!

Casey Auto Group Director of Marketing Sherry Askew-Grant joined us on HRS with more on how “Casey is Helping the Community” for the holidays and all year long.

Casey Auto Group you can Help “Casey in the Community” with any or all of their initiatives this holiday season. Drop off unwrapped toys or new or gently used coats at any Casey location.

For locations and more information on giving back with Casey in the Community visit their website,

CaseyAuto.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group.