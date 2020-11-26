HRS For The Holidays: A Twinkling Tradition at the Boardwalk

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children of all ages love to drive down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk and take in this beautiful light display that gets more magical every year!

Mike Hilton, Creative Director of “IMGOING Beach Events,” joined us to talk about the new displays, LED bulb upgrades, and family fun that makes this event a must see every holiday season.

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach
Every night through January 3 at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk
Tickets must be purchased in advance!
Visit LiveOnAtlantic.com or call (757) 385-7873
Get social on Facebook @liveonatlantic

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***