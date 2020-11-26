HRS For The Holidays: A Twinkling Tradition at the Boardwalk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children of all ages love to drive down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk and take in this beautiful light display that gets more magical every year!

Mike Hilton, Creative Director of “IMGOING Beach Events,” joined us to talk about the new displays, LED bulb upgrades, and family fun that makes this event a must see every holiday season.

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach

Every night through January 3 at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Tickets must be purchased in advance!

Visit LiveOnAtlantic.com or call (757) 385-7873

Get social on Facebook @liveonatlantic

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach

