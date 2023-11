PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Stage Company is putting a twist on a holiday classic. Tom Quaintance shared more on “A Merry Christmas Carol,” which has become a Hampton Roads holiday tradition.

Virginia Stage Company

“A Merry Christmas Carol” Nov. 25- Dec. 24 (sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 16)

The Wells Theatre: 108 East Tazewell St., Norfolk

757-627-1234

VAStage.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Stage Company.