HRS For The Holiday: A Merry Little Christmas Carol

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the best things about the holiday season is the entertainment, and one local theater is bringing us something traditional with a new twist It’s called “A Merry Little Christmas Carol.”

Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance joined us on HRS to tell us all about it.

Virginia Stage Company
“A Merry Little Christmas Carol”
Performances at The Wells Theatre in Norfolk: December 1-24.
For times, information, and tickets call (757) 627-1234 or visit them online at vastage.org
Military discounts are available!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Stage Company.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter