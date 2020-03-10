PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The food scene in Hampton Roads is better than ever! How do you keep up with food trends and the newest restaurants in our area? Food Influencer Richard George, founder of the popular Instagram food blog “Inside Virginia,” joined us on HRS to talk all things food in the 757.
Connect with Richard on Instagram @ InsideVirginia.
