PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all thrill-seekers!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is opening the newest roller coaster on March 25! Pantheon will be the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster, with a top speed of 73 miles per hour. It features four inversions, five air-time hills and a 95-degree drop with a peak height of 180 feet.

There will be a special grand opening celebration Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at the front of the park!