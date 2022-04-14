PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — April is Financial Literacy Month.

Studies show that only 16 to 24 percent of millennials understand basic financial concepts. For Gen Z and current college-aged students, that number is even lower. The younger generations face new and critical financial decisions every day – and these are decisions that set the course for their future.

But how do you get their attention?

Former NCAA athlete, retired professional soccer player and current Assistant Coach at her alma mater USC, Amy Rodriguez, is on a mission to help.