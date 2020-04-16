When Inspiration Strikes, Everybody Wins!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We already knew Actor Terry O’Quinn and Comedian Kate Baldwin were a multi-talented couple, but they can now add “YouTube Sensation” to their long list of entertainment accolades after a little song they wrote became a huge internet hit. We caught up with Terry and Kate at home to find out why staying creative is so important to them!

Kate and Terry are one of the talented local acts participating in

Skye Zentz’s FRIEND JAM 2.0

Virtual Music Festival Saturday April 25th from Noon to Midnight

Kate & Terry on on Instagram at 5pm

More From HRS!