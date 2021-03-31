When Funny Moms Get Mean…

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – They are known for talking about all things motherhood in a way that is very real, and really funny. Now Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have widened their audience to include the very people who inspire so much of their mom humor … kids! The “I Mom So Hard” stars joined HRS to talk about how “The Meanest of the Meanies” is really all about love!
