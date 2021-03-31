When Funny Moms Get Mean…

HR Show Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – They are known for talking about all things motherhood in a way that is very real, and really funny. Now Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have widened their audience to include the very people who inspire so much of their mom humor … kids! The “I Mom So Hard” stars joined HRS to talk about how “The Meanest of the Meanies” is really all about love!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***