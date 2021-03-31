When Funny Moms Get Mean…

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - William and Mary alum Bill Lawrence co-created "Ted Lasso" with Jason Sudeikis, and says he is still surprised and grateful for the awards and accolades pouring in for the series.

Today, Lawrence and actor Jeremy Swift, who plays "Higgins," talked about what they love about the characters and story, and what lies ahead for Ted and the team in the highly anticipated second lap around the AFC Richmond Dog Track.