PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can find documentaries, drama, and music on stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater, but this Saturday it’s all about comedy and the inaugural VB Comedy Fest. We got the scoop from VB Comedy Fest Producer and Founding Member of Plan B Comedy, Jason Kypros.

VB Comedy Fest

ALL DAY Saturday!

9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce Street

Virginia Beach

TheZ.org or VBCOMEDYFEST.com

call the box office at (757) 499-0317

