VB Comedy Fest

HR Show Entertainment

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can find documentaries, drama, and music on stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater, but this Saturday it’s all about comedy and the inaugural VB Comedy Fest. We got the scoop from VB Comedy Fest Producer and Founding Member of Plan B Comedy, Jason Kypros.

VB Comedy Fest
ALL DAY Saturday!
9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Zeiders American Dream Theater
4509 Commerce Street
Virginia Beach
TheZ.org or VBCOMEDYFEST.com
call the box office at (757) 499-0317

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by VB Comedy Fest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories