PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can find documentaries, drama, and music on stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater, but this Saturday it’s all about comedy and the inaugural VB Comedy Fest. We got the scoop from VB Comedy Fest Producer and Founding Member of Plan B Comedy, Jason Kypros.
VB Comedy Fest
ALL DAY Saturday!
9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Zeiders American Dream Theater
4509 Commerce Street
Virginia Beach
TheZ.org or VBCOMEDYFEST.com
call the box office at (757) 499-0317
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by VB Comedy Fest.