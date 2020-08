NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- The Peninsula Fine Arts Center is gearing up to open its first new exhibition since reopening the doors in June.

"The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection" will showcase the artwork of the three generations of Wyeth family men; N.C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth. They're inherently one of the most famous families in American Art.