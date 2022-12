PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Stage Company is bringing a twist on a holiday classic to the Wells Theater. Don’t miss this year’s performances of A Merry Little Christmas Carol and The Twelve Dates of Christmas.

The Virginia Stage Company

108 East Tazewell St., Norfolk

(757) 627-1234

VAStage.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Stage Company