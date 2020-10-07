PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian Tommy Davidson talked to us about his upcoming shows at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. To make your reservations and get details on all the safety guidelines and procedures, call (757) 213-5555 or visit vbfunnybone.com.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.
Latest HRS
- The Funny Bone: Tommy Davidson
- It’s Time for ‘Bark in the Park’!
- SNL on HRS!
- Train for In-Demand Careers With Bryant & Stratton College
- Whiter Teeth With Power Swabs!