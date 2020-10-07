The Funny Bone: Tommy Davidson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian Tommy Davidson talked to us about his upcoming shows at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. To make your reservations and get details on all the safety guidelines and procedures, call (757) 213-5555 or visit vbfunnybone.com.

