The Funny Bone: Arnez J.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Comedy is back at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this weekend and comedian Arnez J. will be headlining.
Call (757) 213-5555 or visit vbfunnybone.com to make a reservation and get details on all the safety guidelines and procedures.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.
