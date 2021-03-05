‘Ted’ Talk With Lasso’s Diamond Dogs

HR Show Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed joined us from London today to talk about working on the Apple TV Hit, “Ted Lasso.” Hunt plays “Coach Beard” and Mohammed co-stars as locker room attendant turned coach “Nate the Great.” While neither would share any details about season two, they did talk about the many jumping-off points season one provided for their characters, and the other members of Greyhound Nation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***