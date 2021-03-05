‘Ted’ Talk With Lasso’s Diamond Dogs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed joined us from London today to talk about working on the Apple TV Hit, “Ted Lasso.” Hunt plays “Coach Beard” and Mohammed co-stars as locker room attendant turned coach “Nate the Great.” While neither would share any details about season two, they did talk about the many jumping-off points season one provided for their characters, and the other members of Greyhound Nation.
