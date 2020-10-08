NBC’s New Quarantine Comedy ‘Connecting…’ Premieres Tonight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Real life husband and wife Jill Knox and Keith Powell tell us about NBC’s brand new quarantine comedy show called “CONNECTING…” — and how the laughs might strike a chord with all of us.
Tune in for the series premiere of “CONNECTING…” tonight at 8 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10.
