Music, Art, and Laughs to Fill Your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - We already knew Actor Terry O'Quinn and Comedian Kate Baldwin were a multi-talented couple, but they can now add "YouTube Sensation" to their long list of entertainment accolades after a little song they wrote became a huge internet hit. We caught up with Terry and Kate at home to find out why staying creative is so important to them!

Here's the link to watch the entire YouTube song: "One Day At a Time"