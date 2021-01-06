Meet the Stars of ‘Undercover Billionaire’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Is it possible to make one million dollars in 90 days with only $100 dollars in your pocket? It’s the premise behind the Discovery Channel reality show, “Undercover Billionaire.” Grant Cardone and Monique Idlett-Moseley are two of the three billionaire entrepreneurs who agreed to accept the challenge and they joined Chris Reckling with the details on HRS.

