Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila Talk ‘American Ninja Warrior!’

HR Show Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The show is all about facing challenging obstacles, and this year a worldwide pandemic was one of them! Matt and Akbar tell us how the Ninjas and the entire ANW Crew worked to find a way to make this season the most exciting yet.

Watch the American Ninja Warrior qualifiers continue Monday night at 8 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10!

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***