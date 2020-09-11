Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila Talk ‘American Ninja Warrior!’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The show is all about facing challenging obstacles, and this year a worldwide pandemic was one of them! Matt and Akbar tell us how the Ninjas and the entire ANW Crew worked to find a way to make this season the most exciting yet.



Watch the American Ninja Warrior qualifiers continue Monday night at 8 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10!

More From HRS!