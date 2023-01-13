PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The locally produced movie, ‘The Mardi Gras Man’ premiers Friday at 7 p.m., at the American Theatre in Phoebus.

‘The Mardi Gras Man’ is the story of Janson Holloway, played by local actor Chris Korkalo. Holloway is trying to save his marriage, but he turns into a vigilante at night.

The Hampton Roads Show’s own Chris Reckling has a part in the feature-length film. He plays.. you guessed it… a reporter!

This is the third movie produced by filmmakers Robert Shepherd and screenwriter James Sanzo.

The American Theatre is located at 125 East Mellen Street, in Hampton. Click here to purchase tickets.

