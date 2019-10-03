WAVY.com
by: Chris Reckling
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Host Matt Iseman joins Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss the new show, Live Rescue.
Live Rescue airs Monday nights on A&E.
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show