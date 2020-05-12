PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jane Lynch joined us from her home to talk about how the game is played even while social distancing. Tonight’s “Hollywood Game Night” has all the fun you would expect from a star-studded lineup, and you might feel even closer to your favorite celebrities once you see how they live! Tune in for tonight’s special “at home” episode after “The Voice” and Ellen’s “Game of Games” right here on WAVY-TV 10.
More From HRS!
- Hollywood Game Night, At Home!
- New Apples Catching Your Eye?
- Give Local 757
- ECPI: Start Your Nursing Training Now
- Today’s Takeout: La Tienda Tapas Bar