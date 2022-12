PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian, headliner, and a great friend of the Hampton Roads Show, Ali Siddiq is in town for shows tonight and tomorrow at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

Ali Saddiq at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3

Call (757) 213-5555 or visit VB.FUNNYBONE.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Funnybone.