PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Festival of Champions is coming up in May at Mount Trashmore. The event will feature a concert with Celeste Kellogg.

Julie Braley, from the Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, joined HRS with details about all of the upcoming events!

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation The Virginia Beach Festival of Champions

Saturday, May 7at Mount Trashmore

Three events to remember:

The Firefighter Challenge presented by Stihl Team Relay Competition | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Stihl Timbersports US Trophy Event | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The concert featuring Celeste Kellogg | 5 p.m – 7 p.m.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.