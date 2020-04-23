Dynamic Duo: Dina and Diaz

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — They are the alpha women of their respective patrol areas. Stephanie Beatriz as Officer Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Lauren Ash as Dina the ‘H-R hammer’ on “Super Store.” Both women talk about the fictional characters they play, the real-life friendship that took them to Disneyland, and the post-pandemic plans you will definitely want to stay tuned for!

Thursday Night Fun on WAVY-TV 10

8:00 p.m. “Superstore”

8:30 p.m. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season finale

9:00 p.m. “Will & Grace” series finale.

10:00 p.m. “Law & Order SVU” followed by WAVY News 10 at 11

Latest News