PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — They are the alpha women of their respective patrol areas. Stephanie Beatriz as Officer Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Lauren Ash as Dina the ‘H-R hammer’ on “Super Store.” Both women talk about the fictional characters they play, the real-life friendship that took them to Disneyland, and the post-pandemic plans you will definitely want to stay tuned for!
Thursday Night Fun on WAVY-TV 10
8:00 p.m. “Superstore”
8:30 p.m. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season finale
9:00 p.m. “Will & Grace” series finale.
10:00 p.m. “Law & Order SVU” followed by WAVY News 10 at 11
Latest News
- Pet Pal: Nubbins
- Caring for Your Vision
- On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info
- More Laughs with Allison Moore
- Dynamic Duo: Dina and Diaz