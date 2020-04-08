Chatting with Joe, About Joe Before Tonight’s Brand New Chicago Fire!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Minoso shares how he is dealing with social distancing and talks about his character’s big night on a brand new Chicago Fire! Joe Cruz is finally getting married, but Minoso says there will be twists and turns on the way down the aisle.
Chicago Fire airs tonight at 9 p.m. on WAVY TV 10!
