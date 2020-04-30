Catching up with Mary and Peter About ‘Maggie and Mitch’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — They play the parents on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and today Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen join us from home to talk about their bittersweet roles and the season finale this weekend!
Catch “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Sunday nights at 9 p.m. followed by “Good Girls” on WAVY TV 10.
