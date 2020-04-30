Catching up with Mary and Peter About ‘Maggie and Mitch’

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — They play the parents on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and today Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen join us from home to talk about their bittersweet roles and the season finale this weekend!

Catch “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Sunday nights at 9 p.m. followed by “Good Girls” on WAVY TV 10.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.

