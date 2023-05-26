PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A day after signing a new record deal, rising country music star Jay Allen joined Chris Reckling on HRS to catch up with the great news.
You can hear Jay Allen perform at the Patriotic Festival, May 27 at Norfolk Scope.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A day after signing a new record deal, rising country music star Jay Allen joined Chris Reckling on HRS to catch up with the great news.
You can hear Jay Allen perform at the Patriotic Festival, May 27 at Norfolk Scope.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.