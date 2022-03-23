PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival’s 25th Anniversary Season gets underway this weekend when the American Ballet Theatre performs Don Quixote at Chrysler Hall!

Principal dancer Christine Shevchenko shared her thoughts on this weekend’s show, what it’s like to perform and her thoughts on family and friends in her home country of Ukraine.

Virginia Arts Festival Presenting American Ballet Theatre’s Don Quixote

Friday, March 25 – Sunday, March 27

Buy tickets online at vafest.org

