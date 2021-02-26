A ‘Ted Lasso’ Match Up With Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein

HR Show Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the most watched streaming shows of all time has two Golden Globe nominations, and fans of “Ted Lasso” know why. Today, we spoke with the guys about playing two of AFC Richmond’s most engaging characters, and the cult-like following of season one.

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Sunday, Feb. 28 on WAVY-TV 10
Catch the Golden Globes pre-show from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Golden Globes begin at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***