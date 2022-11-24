PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The sights of the season would be nothing without the sounds!
From brass to woodwinds to jingle bells, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra has something for you!
Virginia Symphony Orchestra 2022 Schedule
- Nov. 26 The Polar Express in Concert
- Dec. 4 Christmas at the Mount
- Dec. 8-11th Holiday Pops!
- Dec. 10 Spark! The Inspirational Gala
- Dec. 11 Jingle Bell Jams
- Dec. 14-15, and 17 Holiday Brass
- Dec. 15-17 Handel’s Messiah
Tickets start at just $25! Visit virginiasymphony.org or call (757) 892-6366.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook – @VirginiaSymphony
Instagram – @vasymphony
Twitter – @vasymphony
