PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach are back! Find out more about this unique Hampton Roads tradition.

Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach

You can catch the lights nightly through January 1st at the Virginia Beach boardwalk starting at

2nd street.

Tickets must be purchased in advance!

Visit beacheventsvb.com or call (757) 385-7873 for tickets and more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beach Events.