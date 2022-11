PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Casey Auto Group takes giving back to the community to the next level. Sherry Askew-Grant joined us with details about how you can donate to help make a child’s Christmas.

Casey Auto Group

Casey In Our Community

Start by dropping off unwrapped toys, or new or gently used coats at any Casey location.

Visit caseyauto.com for more details

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group.