PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s never too late to continue your education!

Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined HRS to share how you could be able to afford college in 2022. Their winter semester is set to start on January 12 at both Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.

For more information, visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu or call (866) 873-6936.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is Sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.