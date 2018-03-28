Breaking News
Former James City County investigator arrested on child porn charges
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

How Can You Afford College?

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

Whether you are a high school senior or returning adult, finding ways to pay for college isn’t easy, but there are lots of options out there for you if you do your research. We got some great finacial advice today from Bryant & Stratton College director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud, along with Market financial Aid director Bethann Verbal. 

Rapid Registration Days are coming up… April 16th to May 11th.. 10am to 6pm at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses. To RSVP, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

The Spring Semester begins on Wednesday, May 2nd at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses
To schedule an appointment, call (866) 873-6936 

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories