PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Reshad Amini at TPMG Nephrology recently wrote his new book, ‘Healthcare Economics.’ It takes a deep look into the current healthcare system and how it can be changed for the better. Dr. Amini joined HRS with the details.

T-P-M-G Nephrology

Call (757) 599-3426 for more details

They are located at 12720 McManus Blvd. suite 307 in Newport News

Find out more at mytpmg.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.